0 Wendy Williams says perfect storm led to talk show hiatus

NEW YORK - Wendy Williams is discussing her health ahead of her return to her daytime talk show.

In February, the TV personality took a three-week hiatus from her show to focus on her health. “Entertainment Tonight” reported that she spoke to “Good Morning America” about her break before her return to the show March 19.

Williams, who said she hasn’t taken a break since her talk show began as a 6-week sneak peek in 2009, told “GMA’s” Amy Robach it was a “perfect storm” brewing in her body since late July that led to her hiatus.

The 53-year-old has previously discussed her Graves’ disease diagnosis, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid. She told Robach she missed three appointments with her endocrinologist, the doctor who monitors her Graves, and finally went in in February. At that appointment, her doctor told her to take some time off.

“I cried and then I laughed,” Williams said of her reaction. “(I told the doctor,) ‘Are you out of your mind? It’s sweeps.’”

Williams said the break ended up being a good idea.

“I found out I was very deficient in vitamin D,” Williams said. “My internist told me I am ... the worst case of deficiency vitamin D that she’s ever seen in her career.”

Daytime host @WendyWilliams talks with @arobach on returning to her show, and has a message for women everywhere... pic.twitter.com/OYmU1akyzB — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 19, 2018

Williams also shared a message for women -- one that echoes her statement when she announced her hiatus Feb. 21.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams said.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat ... I’m not doing that anymore.”

“Wendy first,” Williams said.

One thing Williams asks of her viewers is to not ask how she’s doing.

During her hiatus, actor Jerry O’Connell filled in as host -- a first in the history of “The Wendy Williams show.” Robach said Williams watched the show twice and thought O’Connell did a great job, but stopped after finding herself wanting to work.

