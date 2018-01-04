Will Trump's ex-wife join him at national championship?

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Atlanta to watch the universities of Georgia and Alabama compete for the national championship title on Monday.
A former Mrs. Trump could be there, too.
Georgia native and UGA alumna Marla Maples has been celebrating her alma mater’s path to victory along with everyone else on Twitter these days – and signaled that she’d love to cheer on the Dawgs in person.
Maples’ daughter is Tiffany Trump. They both attended the Republican National Convention but it’s unclear how tight she remains with her ex-husband; some speculated that she released Trump’s tax returns in 2016.
Trump will attend the game with Agriculture Secretary and former Gov. Sonny Perdue and Nick Ayers, a Georgia native who is Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff. Expect increased security measures.
