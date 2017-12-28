Woman accused of biting man's face over online friend request

DAYTON, Ohio - A Dayton woman is facing domestic violence charges after allegedly biting a man’s face outside a Springfield hospital because he accepted an online friend request from an unknown female, according to a police report.
Destina Michella Segura Plantz, 23, of Dayton, pleaded not guilty in Clark County Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. Bail was set at $5,000.
Springfield Police Division officers were sent to the hospital at about 6 p.m. Tuesday about a possible assault.
A hospital security officer told police he saw the victim holding down the suspect in a car. An argument led to the suspect striking the victim in the car. The man then attempted to hold the woman’s arms to keep her from hitting him when she allegedly bit him in the face.
Hospital security personnel then separated the two and placed both in handcuffs until police arrived.
The woman told police the argument began because the victim accepted a friend request from an unknown female.
The man refused to press charges, but police saw a bite mark on his right cheek.
Plantz remains in the Clark County Jail.
