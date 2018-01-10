Woman found dead at mall ID'd as Georgia State student

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who was found dead at Georgia’s Gwinnett Place Mall shortly before Christmas has been identified as a 19-year-old from Lawrenceville, police say.
Silling A. Man was found in a vacant Subway restaurant space in the mall on Dec. 21. She had been dead for about two weeks, the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Man’s death has not been ruled as a homicide, but, “The circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated,” a police release said. There were no surveillance cameras in Gwinnett Place Mall corridors around the time Man is believed to have died.
Man had been previously reported missing on Oct. 8 by a family member, but she returned home shortly after a missing person case was assigned to an investigator, according to the release. Man went missing again on Oct. 10, but another missing person report was not filed, police said.
Man worked at a store in Perimeter Mall and picked up her last paycheck on Nov. 20, police said. She was also a student at Georgia State University, according to police.
Authorities continue to investigate the time leading up to Man’s death.
