Woman gets tattoo that plays voicemail from her late grandmother

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman found a unique way to keep her deceased grandmother close to her heart.
Sakyrah Angelique got a tattoo under her left collarbone that an app can read, using her cellphone’s camera and play an audio file, WGN reported.
Angelique tweeted a video Tuesday night of her listening to a voicemail of birthday wishes from her grandmother, who left the message a month before she died..
Angelique said she had held the voicemail for nearly three years, unsure of what to do with it, WGN reported
She discovered the technology from Skin Motion that enabled her to hear her grandmother’s voice. A Skin Motion user can upload an audio file, tattoo the resulting “soundwave” pattern and play the audio by scanning the ink with an app.
My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM— ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018
