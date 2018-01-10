Woman skips mother's funeral to steal from her, police say

WARREN, Mass. - A Massachusetts woman skipped her own mother's funeral so she could break into the dead woman's house and steal a safe filled with items worth $90,000, police said.
Alyce Davenport, 30, was held on $15,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to seven charges related to the theft. Diron Conyers, 27, is accused of being her accomplice and was held without bail on a warrant.
Police say Davenport and Conyers went to her mother's home on Friday during the funeral. They broke the doorframe to a locked bedroom to access and remove the safe, police said.
Police said Davenport did not attend her mother's funeral and did not answer calls from relatives. Investigators were tipped off about the alleged theft by the boyfriend of Davenport's mother.
Davenport and Conyers were found at a Sturbridge motel on Saturday.
It could not immediately be determined if Davenport has a lawyer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
