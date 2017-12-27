Woman uses Christmas tree to share son's addiction story

0

SAPULPA, Okla. - An Oklahoma woman hopes that sharing her anguish over the death of her son will help save someone's life.

Lisa Brashear lost her 25-year-old son, Johnathan Noble, in February to a heroin overdose.

She told Fox23 that Noble had been clean for about years before he died.

Brashear is now raising Noble’s 5-year-old son, but says that it is that little boy who gets her up in the morning, adding that her life hasn't been the same since.

She put up a Christmas tree with her son's story at 12 & 12, a Tulsa substance abuse treatment center. Brashear said she hopes it will help others choose to make better choices with their lives.

Noble’s photos are not the only ones on the tree. Other people who died of drug overdoses were included in the memorial at the center.

FOX23 reported that Tulsa police has seized twice as much heroin in 2017 than in 2016. Officials said heroin use continues to skyrocket.

Investigators said that, in many cases, addiction begins when people become addicted to painkillers and escalate to using other drugs.

