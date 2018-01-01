  • Penn State's Barkley declares for the NFL Draft

    Saquon Barkley is leaving Happy Valley.

    Penn State’s star junior running back announced in an Instagram post that he would declare for the 2018 NFL Draft, a day after leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-28 victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.

    Farewell Penn State, thank you for everything! #WeAre 🔵⚪️

    A post shared by Saquon Barkley (@sb_xxvi) on

    “It has been an honor and a privilege to call Penn State home and represent the Blue & White and all of the great players who came before me and will follow after me,” he wrote.

    A consensus All-American, Barkley finished fourth in the Heisman voting this season. He rushed for the most touchdowns in school history (43), the second-most yards in school history (3,843) and finished second in the FBS this season in all-purpose yards (179.15).

    "Saquon Barkley is a once in a lifetime type of player and it has been an honor to coach him and watch him grow into a fantastic young man," Penn State head coach James Franklin said.

