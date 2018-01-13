Reports: Pirates trade Gerrit Cole to Houston

According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded pitcher Gerrit Cole.
Tim Brown, a writer for Yahoo Sports, reported that Cole was dealt to the Houston Astros for two players Saturday.
Hearing Pirates and Astros have a trade. Sources say Musgrove and Moran to Pitt for Gerrit Cole.— Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) January 13, 2018
Ken Rosenthal, a national baseball writer for The Athletic, also confirmed this report with a source of his own, saying that Cole was indeed traded to the Astros.
Source confirms: Gerrit Cole to #Astros. First reported: @TBrownYahoo.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 13, 2018
The Pirates or Astros have yet to officially announce the trade, and there were reports of a trade for Cole that surfaced Wednesday, which turned out to be false.
Cole went 12-12 in 33 starts for Pittsburgh in 2017, with an earned-run-average of 4.26 -- his worst ERA in his career.
Brown said that the Pirates would be getting back infielder Colin Moran and pitcher Joe Musgrove from Houston.
Cole had signed a one-year extension with Pittsburgh on Friday for $6.75 million.
