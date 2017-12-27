  • Antonio Brown voted MVP by Pittsburgh Steelers

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Antonio Brown is MVP once again.

    That is, if you ask his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

    They've voted him their Most Valuable Player, an honor he also won in 2011, 2013 and 2015, according to the Steelers website.

    It's something no player in team history has ever done.

    Brown suffered a calf injury against the New England Patriots two weeks ago and had to leave the game. He did not play Monday in Houston when the team beat the Texans and will also miss Sunday's game at home against the Cleveland Browns.

    "He's special," Ben Roethlisberger said in a news release. "AB is not human."

     
     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories