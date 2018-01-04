  • Devoted Steelers fan laid to rest in black and gold casket

    Even in death, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan made sure his devotion to the black and gold would be known.

    After dying in December, Al Garza was laid to rest in a custom-made black casket with Steelers gold trim and the team’s logo. It’s complete with his name at the bottom.

    “With him as their black, white and gold guardian angel, they will make it all the way this year, they have the BEST man watching over them!” a relative posted on Twitter along with photos of the casket.

