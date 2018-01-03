Faneca named HOF finalist for third year in a row

Alan Faneca hopes the third time is the charm.
The former Steelers guard is one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the third year in a row, the team announced Tuesday night.
Faneca played in Pittsburgh for 10 seasons after being drafted in the first round in 1998, winning Super Bowl XL with the team. He was chosen for nine Pro Bowls and named an All-Pro six times.
He was named to the Steelers’ All-Time Team in 2007.
Faneca’s teammate on the 2008 Jets, defensive back Ty Law, also was named a finalist. Law was born in Aliquippa and played football and basketball and ran track for the Quips.
