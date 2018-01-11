  • #HereWeGo! Steelers fans asked to show their pride this weekend

    PITTSBURGH - If you're like most Steelers fans, you have a closet filled with black and gold clothes. You're gonna need them on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They're officially #HereWeGo Days!

    Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto made the declaration Thursday. 

    Steelers fans are encouraged to weather their Steelers gear to show their support for the team and its run in the NFL playoffs. If you don't have Steelers gear, anything black and gold will do.

    Fans can also help decorate the "Terrible Tree" which is in the courtyard at the Allegheny County Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh.

    Oh, and if you're attending the pep rally on Saturday or the game on Sunday, you better be LOUD!

     
     

