Reports: If Steelers play wild-card weekend, Antonio Brown not expected to be ready

Even if the team has to play in the wild-card round of the playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown isn't expected to be ready, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The Steelers would have to clinch a bye to avoid playing in the wild-card round and to have an extra week for Brown and the rest of the team to rest.
To clinch the bye, the Steelers will have to win on Christmas day against the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars will have to lose their game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
