Roethlisberger trying to savor every moment of playoff atmosphere

0

PITTSBURGH - Ben Roethlisberger has been here before. Sunday's divisional playoff against Jacksonville will be his 21st postseason game.

Roethlisberger knows what to expect, including a frenzied atmosphere at Heinz Field.

"I expect it to be a packed house. Loud. I expect them to have a lot of fun. Anytime you get extra football at Heinz Field, the fans enjoy it, and so do we," Roethlisberger said after practice Wednesday.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Roethlisberger also knows all too well how frigid Pittsburgh's January temperatures can get, and the effect that can have on the players.

"Hurts a little more when you get hit. Sometimes it can make it more difficult to throw the ball, but I’m a Northwest Ohio guy. I’ve lived here for a long time now, so I’m kind of used to it," he said.

Roethlisberger's biggest challenge, though, is facing the stingy Jaguars defense, a unit that intercepted him five times in the 30-9 Jacksonville win in Week 5 of the regular season.

2017 Getty Images

"Preparing for these guys is never easy. They’re the best defense in the league for a reason," he said.

Despite the stress of postseason, Roethlisberger is trying to savor every moment this week.

TRENDING NOW:

"You have to treat every game like it could be your last because you never know when it is. We saw an example of that obviously earlier in the season with Ryan. You just never know when it could be your last - hoping it’s not his last but you have to go out play every play, and enjoy every play and every game like it could be your last," he said.

Roethlisberger, who considered retirement after last season, was asked if he's considered that this could be his final game at Heinz Field.

"I’m not thinking about that right now. I don’t think it is my last, but I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m going out to play this one and give it everything I have," he said.

Ben Roethlisberger, on whether he's considered that Sunday's game could be his last at Heinz Field: "I’m not thinking about that right now. I don’t think it is my last, but I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m going out to play this one and give it everything I have." #WPXI — Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 10, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.