Shazier to debut new clothing line this weekend

Ryan Shazier is still working to get back on the football field, but he’s making moves off of it, as well.

The injured Steelers linebacker will debut a line of shirts with a custom logo design by Shop 412 on Saturday, he announced on social media.

“Pittsburgh has embraced me — and I have embraced it back,” he wrote. “It truly is a place like no other.”

The South Florida native suffered a serious spine injury last month during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has since made several public appearances in a wheelchair, and in an interview with Channel 11, his father Vernon said he has feeling in his legs.

But his prognosis has not been released and he has not spoken publicly about the injury.

The design on the shirts is a black and gold lion, a sort of spirit animal for Shazier, who often posts pictures of them on social media with motivational phrases. The shirts also include the Shop 412 logo and “Shalieve,” a rallying cry for Shazier and his supporters during his rehabilitation.

Shazier said a portion of the sales proceeds will benefit spinal research as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pa.

“I wanted to make something that could serve as a representation of my spirit, of my inner fight, and also be a creative way to bring some fire to my squad and to our fans as we head proudly into these playoffs,” he wrote.

The shirts go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shop 412, 420 S. 27th St., in Southside Works, and are already available online.

