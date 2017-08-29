Steelers announce inaugural Hall of Honor class
PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday the inaugural class of its Hall of Honor.
The following 27 players, coaches and contributors were named inductees:
- Jerome Bettis
- Mel Blount
- Terry Bradshaw
- Jack Butler
- Dermontti Dawson
- Bill Dudley
- Joe Greene
- Kevin Greene
- L.C. Greenwood
- Jack Ham
- Franco Harris
- Dick Hoak
- John Henry Johnson
- Walt Keisling
- Jack Lambert
- Bobby Layne
- John McNally
- Chuck Noll
- Arthur J. Rooney, Sr.
- Daniel M. Rooney
- Andy Russell
- Donnie Shell
- John Stallworth
- Ernie Stautner
- Lynn Swann
- Mike Webster
- Rod Woodson
The #Steelers inaugural Hall of Honor announcement is complete. Inductee Mel Blount on stage #WPXI pic.twitter.com/QCUqxqvTWt— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) August 29, 2017
The inaugural class was announced during an event at the PNC Champions Club at Heinz Field. Their formal induction will take place during the Steelers’ Alumni Weekend, Nov. 25-26, and they will be introduced during halftime of the Steelers-Packers game that Sunday.
During the induction, the inaugural class will be presented with a steel football that is a replica of one presented to Art Rooney Sr. by the U.S. Steel Corporation at the team’s 50th Season celebration.
#Steelers Hall of Honor inductees will receive a steel ball similar to the 1 given to Art Rooney Sr by US Steel to commemorate 50th season pic.twitter.com/SzFQjnuR20— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) August 29, 2017
The Hall of Honor was established to recognize those who played an integral role in the Steelers franchise’s success.
To be considered, a player must be retired at least three years and have played a minimum of three seasons with the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.
