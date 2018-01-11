Steelers' Bell: I'll consider retirement before playing on franchise tag again

This could be Le’Veon Bell’s last year in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ star, do-everything running back told ESPN on Thursday that if the Steelers place the franchise tag on him for the second year in a row, he’d consider retiring.
"I hope it doesn't come to that, but I would definitely consider it," he said.
Bell played on the franchise tag this season for $12.1 million and sat out the preseason in protest.
