Steelers' Bell: I'll consider retirement before playing on franchise tag again

    This could be Le’Veon Bell’s last year in the NFL.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ star, do-everything running back told ESPN on Thursday that if the Steelers place the franchise tag on him for the second year in a row, he’d consider retiring.

    "I hope it doesn't come to that, but I would definitely consider it," he said.

    Bell played on the franchise tag this season for $12.1 million and sat out the preseason in protest.

