Conflicting stories emerge about reported injury suffered by Steelers' Haley

5:53 PM UPDATE:
A Pittsburgh public safety spokeswoman told Channel 11 Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was not injured in a scuffle in a North Shore bar early Monday.
Alicia George said it was Haley's wife, Christine, who was involved in the dustup at Tequila Cowboy shortly after midnight on Monday. George said Todd Haley was neither involved or injured, and that the couple was escorted out of the bar.
It isn't immediately clear why the Steelers said Todd Haley sustained an injury in an incident that night that prevented him from working with the team Tuesday.
#BREAKING: #Steelers Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley’s wife was involved in the North Shore incident. Todd Haley was not injured. @WPXI info confirmed by #Pittsburgh Police. pic.twitter.com/YFkg2S0YHG— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) January 2, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was injured Sunday in the North Shore neighborhood, according to an NFL Network reporter.
Ian Rapoport tweeted that Haley was shoved to the ground outside a bar near Heinz Field and injured his hip.
Rapoport said, “Police have looked into it,” but it was not immediately clear if an investigation was opened or if there are any suspects.
The report came about an hour after the Steelers said Haley was injured in a fall after Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers did not specify the injury or where the fall occurred.
The team expects Haley to return to work this week.
Steelers say Todd Haley was injured in a fall Sunday night after the Browns game but do expect him to return to work this week in preparations for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ABjXbhYXDO— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 2, 2018
