Steelers LB Harrison again takes aim at NFL drug-testing policy

James Harrison is a frequent critic of the NFL’s drug-testing policies, and it appears he isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
The veteran Steelers linebacker and former Defensive Player of the Year posted a photo of drug-testing paraphernalia to Instagram on Tuesday, saying it was his third test of the offseason.
He closed the post with the hashtag “#nopedsneeded,” but he wasn’t finished.
A subsequent post seemed to reiterate his belief that the NFL’s claim that drug tests are randomly conducted is hollow. That post ended with the hashtag “#insultingmyintelligence.”
"I'm starting to think it's not as random," Harrison told Pennlive.com
in December 2016. "I just wish I had that much luck with the lottery. That's all."
Harrison, renowned for his feats of strength, has never been found to have used performance-enhancing drugs.
The league investigated him last year after his name appeared with four other players’ in a report alleging PED use, but the source of the report recanted and all five players were cleared.
