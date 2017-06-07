Channel 11 Emails...

Delivered To Your Inbox

Steelers LB Harrison again takes aim at NFL drug-testing policy

Updated:

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) looks on from the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
James Harrison is a frequent critic of the NFL’s drug-testing policies, and it appears he isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
 
The veteran Steelers linebacker and former Defensive Player of the Year posted a photo of drug-testing paraphernalia to Instagram on Tuesday, saying it was his third test of the offseason.
 
 
He closed the post with the hashtag “#nopedsneeded,” but he wasn’t finished.
 
A subsequent post seemed to reiterate his belief that the NFL’s claim that drug tests are randomly conducted is hollow. That post ended with the hashtag “#insultingmyintelligence.”
 
"I'm starting to think it's not as random," Harrison told Pennlive.com in December 2016. "I just wish I had that much luck with the lottery. That's all."
 
Harrison, renowned for his feats of strength, has never been found to have used performance-enhancing drugs.
The league investigated him last year after his name appeared with four other players’ in a report alleging PED use, but the source of the report recanted and all five players were cleared.
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group.