  • Steelers' Ryan Shazier shows off upper-body workouts

    Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing to document his desire to return to the football field.

    Shazier posted a video on his Instagram account that shows him doing pull-ups. He wrote, “Upper body is getting that work.”

    In recent weeks, Shazier expressed a desire not to just walk normally again, but to play at a top level in the NFL, with a goal of becoming a Hall of Fame player in the league.

    The Steelers and Shazier already ruled out a return to the field in 2018.

