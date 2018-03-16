Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing to document his desire to return to the football field.
Shazier posted a video on his Instagram account that shows him doing pull-ups. He wrote, “Upper body is getting that work.”
In recent weeks, Shazier expressed a desire not to just walk normally again, but to play at a top level in the NFL, with a goal of becoming a Hall of Fame player in the league.
The Steelers and Shazier already ruled out a return to the field in 2018.
