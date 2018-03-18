The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to have found a temporary replacement at inside linebacker.
The team announced it signed linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year deal Sunday, the Steelers’ first free agent signing of the offseason.
Bostic, 26, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He also played for the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions before signing with the Indianapolis Colts last season.
For the Colts in 2017, Bostic had 97 total tackles, three passes defended and one sack. He started in the 14 games he played last season.
Bostic’s season was cut short after suffering a season-ending right knee injury in Week 15.
Pittsburgh lost star middle linebacker Ryan Shazier to a spinal injury last season, and the team had been rumored to be looking at potential replacements through free agency or the NFL Draft.
The Steelers may continue to seek help at the position, but Bostic provides needed assistance for at least the 2018 season.
