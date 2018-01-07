Steelers to face Jacksonville in Divisional Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first playoff opponent is now set.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will come to Heinz Field Sunday, Jan. 14 to take on the Steelers after beating the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round, 10-3.
Jacksonville beat the Steelers, 30-9, in Week 5 in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s worst passing outing of the season. He threw five interceptions, two of them returned for touchdowns.
The Steelers won 10 of 11 games following that loss to close the regular season, earning the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
The No. 1 seed New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans Saturday night in the other AFC Divisional Round match-up.
