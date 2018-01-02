Steelers to host playoff rally ahead of AFC Divisional Round game

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers will host a playoff pep rally on Jan. 13, the day before the team’s AFC Divisional Round game at Heinz Field.
The rally will be held at 6 p.m. at Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. Admission will be free.
Steelers’ alumni and celebrity guests will make appearances throughout the evening, and the Steeline Drumline will perform, the Steelers announced. There will also be drink specials and photo opportunities to celebrate the 2017 season.
The first 1,000 fans will receive a special Fathead giveaway featuring six current Steelers players.
