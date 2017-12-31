Steelers will take on Browns New Year's Eve for last regular season game

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers are planning on resting Ben Roethlisberger and Le’Veon Bell for the regular season finale according to multiple sources.
Landry Jones would make the start, his first of the season, as the 0-15 Cleveland Browns are in town hoping to avoid a winless season.
Pittsburgh still has an outside chance at the one-seed in the AFC playoffs if they win against the Browns and New England loses to the New York Jets.
Whatever happens today, the Steelers are guaranteed a first round bye and will host during the divisional round of the playoffs.
