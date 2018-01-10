  • Superintendents place bet on outcome of Steelers-Jaguars game

    PITTSBURGH - The outcome of Sunday’s Steelers game could affect what Pittsburgh’s superintendent wears to work.

    Dr. Anthony Hamlett and Dr. Patricia Willis, of Duval County Schools in Florida, have placed a bet on the upcoming AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday.

    In the likely event that the Steelers win, Willis will have to wear a Steelers jersey to work and donate $100 to a charity that benefits Pittsburgh students.

    If the Jaguars pull off the upset, Hamlet will wear a Jacksonville jersey and make a donation.

    The rematch between the two teams is this Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

     
     

