Superintendents place bet on outcome of Steelers-Jaguars game

PITTSBURGH - The outcome of Sunday’s Steelers game could affect what Pittsburgh’s superintendent wears to work.
Dr. Anthony Hamlett and Dr. Patricia Willis, of Duval County Schools in Florida, have placed a bet on the upcoming AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday.
Dr. Patricia Willis, Superintendent of @DuvalSchools, has accepted the Friendly Superintendent Challenge. One of us will win big for our students based on the outcome of the Sunday’s @steelers and @Jaguars playoff game #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/jjZsi1PQYp— Dr. Anthony Hamlet (@PghSuptHamlet) January 9, 2018
In the likely event that the Steelers win, Willis will have to wear a Steelers jersey to work and donate $100 to a charity that benefits Pittsburgh students.
If the Jaguars pull off the upset, Hamlet will wear a Jacksonville jersey and make a donation.
The rematch between the two teams is this Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
