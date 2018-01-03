PITTSBURGH - Thursday marks one month since Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier’s life changed in an instant.
A tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals left him motionless on the field, his hands covering his face.
He spent several nights in a Cincinnati hospital then transferred to Pittsburgh where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. Days later, he started rehab.
By Ryan’s side has been his father, Vernon Shazier, who has been encouraging people to #Shalieve in the power of prayer and his son’s recovery.
Channel 11’s Lisa Sylvester sat down with Vernon Shazier to talk about the phone call he received from Ryan the night he was injured, the sleepless nights since, his faith and Ryan’s recovery.
