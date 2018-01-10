Welcome to Pittsbrrgh! Jaguars, fans to see cold temps for Sunday's game

PITTSBURGH - Jacksonville Jaguars fans making the trek to Pittsburgh for Sunday's NFL Divisional Playoff game may need to make a stop at the store to get coats, hats and gloves before heading to the game.
According to Severe Weather Team 11 meteorologist Scott Harbaugh, the high temperature in Pittsburgh will be just 20 degrees on Sunday. Compare that to the high in Jacksonville, which is expected to be 56 degrees.
Related Headlines
TRENDING NOW:
- Local 21-year-old dies of flu complications
- Teacher handcuffed after speaking out at school board meeting
- Best way to lose weight with the most minimal effort
- VIDEO: Cruise ship goes through winter storm
Those temperatures along with the windchill could make it the coldest game the Jags have ever played. There may even be some leftover snow to deal with.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking a complicated system that could bring rain and snow to our area Friday night into Saturday.
If you don't mind the cold and snow, tickets are still available on StubHub and RazorGator for about $100.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}