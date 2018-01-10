Crosby, Letang selected for NHL All-Star Game

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Penguins are sending two players to the NHL All-Star Game.
Center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang will represent Pittsburgh in the Jan. 28 game being held in Tampa.
It will be Crosby’s seventh All-Star game and Letang’s fourth.
