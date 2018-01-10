  • Crosby, Letang selected for NHL All-Star Game

    Updated:

    The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Penguins are sending two players to the NHL All-Star Game.

    Center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang will represent Pittsburgh in the Jan. 28 game being held in Tampa.

    Related Headlines

    It will be Crosby’s seventh All-Star game and Letang’s fourth.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories