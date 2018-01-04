  • Penguins move game time in deference to Steelers' playoff game

    All eyes in Pittsburgh will be on the Steelers during their playoff game on Jan. 14 – including those at PPG Paints Arena.

    The Penguins, scheduled to play the Rangers at 12:30 p.m. that day, about a half hour before the Steelers' divisional playoff game is scheduled to start, said they’re changing their game time to accommodate fans.

    “You asked for it. You got it,” the team said in a tweet.

    The Penguins game will now start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and be nationally televised on NBCSN.

     

