Penguins move game time in deference to Steelers' playoff game

All eyes in Pittsburgh will be on the Steelers during their playoff game on Jan. 14 – including those at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins, scheduled to play the Rangers at 12:30 p.m. that day, about a half hour before the Steelers' divisional playoff game is scheduled to start, said they’re changing their game time to accommodate fans.
TIME CHANGE: You asked for it. You got it.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 4, 2018
The Penguins will take on the Rangers on Sunday, January 14 at 7:30PM ET (a change from the original schedule). The game will be nationally televised on NBCSN (@NHLonNBCSports).#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/Tkvr28uJmT
“You asked for it. You got it,” the team said in a tweet.
The Penguins game will now start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and be nationally televised on NBCSN.
