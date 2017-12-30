Penguins recall forward Daniel Sprong from Wilkes-Barre Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Daniel Sprong, 20, from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Jim Rutherford announced Saturday.
He recorded his second hat trick of the season yesterday against Hartford, bringing his season totals to 18 goals, 10 assists and 28 points in 29 games. His 18 goals rank second overall in the AHL.
Sprong played for the Penguins from 2015-16. He played 18 NHL games, scoring a pair of goals. His first goal was against the Ottawa Senators.
He was Pittsburgh's top draft pick in 2015.
Forward Dominik Simon has been re-assigned to WBS.
