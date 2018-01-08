  • We're ONE MONTH from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

    Athletes from around the world will soon be headed to South Korea. We are just one month away from the Winter Games in PyeongChang.

    This past weekend, the U.S. Olympic figure skating team was set.

    Two-time national champion Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou are the three men’s representatives. Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen are the women’s representatives.

    The Olympics start on Feb. 8. The Opening Ceremony is the next night.

     
     

