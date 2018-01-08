We're ONE MONTH from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Athletes from around the world will soon be headed to South Korea. We are just one month away from the Winter Games in PyeongChang.
This past weekend, the U.S. Olympic figure skating team was set.
Two-time national champion Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou are the three men’s representatives. Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen are the women’s representatives.
Channel 11 is your home for the Winter Games in PyeongChang. Gordon Loesch will be in South Korea covering all of your favorite events.
The Olympics start on Feb. 8. The Opening Ceremony is the next night.
