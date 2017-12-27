  • Penn State Nittany Lions' history at Fiesta Bowl

    UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Penn State Nittany Lions have played in six Fiesta Bowl games and will return for a seventh time Saturday.

    It's been almost 10 years since the Nittany Lions topped Texas, 38-15, on Jan. 1, 1997.

    1 Jan 1997: Running back Curtis Enis of the Penn State Nittany Lions gets tackled during the Fiesta Bowl against the the Texas Longhorns at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Penn State won the game, 38-15. Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport
    This time, they'll face Pac-12 foe Washington.

    "We are excited to keep our family together for another month to represent Penn State and the Big Ten Conference," Penn State head coach James Franklin told the university's sports website. "We expect to see 107K strong out in full force in Glendale for one final game with this special group of seniors."

    The Nittany Lions are 6-0 in Fiesta Bowl games.

    According to the university's sports website, Penn State is tied for fourth nationally with 28 bowl victories in all.

    The Playstation Fiesta Bowl airs Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN.

     
     

