  Report: 8 Pitt men's basketball players ask for release

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Eight University of Pittsburgh basketball players have asked to be released following the firing of Kevin Stallings as the men’s coach, ESPN reported Friday.

    Ryan Luther, Malik Ellison, Kene Chukwuka, Parker Stewart, Marcus Carr, Khameron Davis, Terrell Brown and Shamiel Stevenson want to explore transfer options, sources told ESPN.

    According to ESPN’s sources, the players are expected to receive their release.

    The requests do not definitively mean the players are leaving. They could wait to see who the school hires before making the decision to transfer or not.

    Stallings was fired March 8 after the team’s worst season since 1977, with an 8-24 overall record and a 0-19 record in conference play.

    In his two years with the Panthers, Stallings’ overall record was 24-41, with a 5-34 record in the ACC Conference.

