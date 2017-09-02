Channel 11 Emails...

Steelers trade wide receiver Coates to Cleveland

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers announced via Twitter Saturday that the team was sending Coates and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

Coates suffered multiple injuries last season, and he was ineffective in the Steelers’ passing game when he was on the field.

Coates had 21 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns last season. 

Pittsburgh drafted Coates in the third round in 2015. It selected wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of this year’s draft following Coates’ disappointing season.  

 
 

