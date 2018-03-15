0 Erin Clarke

Erin Clarke is an award-winning reporter who hails from New York City but is thrilled to return to her second home. As a child, Erin spent summers and holidays visiting her family in Garfield. (Her mom grew up up in Pittsburgh).

She later attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated from Pitt with a Bachelor of Arts in English writing and a minor in Italian language. Erin went on to study at the prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at Syracuse University where she earned a master's degree in broadcast journalism.

Erin’s career has taken her throughout the state of New York.

Her first job was in Binghamton where she flew with the Navy Blue Angels and earned an Associated Press Award for her reporting on an email scam that landed a local man in hot water.

Erin returned to Syracuse to work for Spectrum News (then YNN), where she reported on HLN about devastating flooding from Hurricane Irene in 2012. She also freelanced and hosted a talk show for News 12 Long Island.

Most recently Erin worked for NY1 News in New York City where she covered Hurricane Sandy and its aftermath, the 2015 visit of Pope Francis and several high-profile murders of NYPD officers.

Erin is excited to return to Pittsburgh to tell the stories of people here and explore a new state.

Erin is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Pittsburgh alumni chapter, Alpha Alpha Omega and the National Association of Black Journalists.

When Erin isn’t working, she’s at the gym, trying a new fitness class or exploring the city by running it. Feel free to share your stories with her or just say "hi" at eclarke@wpxi.com.



