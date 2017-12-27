PITTSBURGH - Arctic air will continue to blast western Pennsylvania for the next several days.
Wind chills will be near zero Wednesday morning and will not change much during the day.
A fresh blast of frigid air will keep temperatures in the low- to mid-teens throughout the day. The wind will make it feel closer to zero.
Very light snow will greet folks south and east of Pittsburgh through the morning commute. Most areas will only see a light coating, but even a little snow can cause slick travel.
Temperatures will stay well below normal through the weekend and into the middle of next week.
