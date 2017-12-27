  • Bitter cold blasts Pittsburgh area

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Arctic air will continue to blast western Pennsylvania for the next several days.

    Wind chills will be near zero Wednesday morning and will not change much during the day.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP

    A fresh blast of frigid air will keep temperatures in the low- to mid-teens throughout the day. The wind will make it feel closer to zero.

    Very light snow will greet folks south and east of Pittsburgh through the morning commute. Most areas will only see a light coating, but even a little snow can cause slick travel.

    Temperatures will stay well below normal through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories