PITTSBURGH - Western Pennsylvania and much of the nation is entering its second straight week of brutal cold.
Low temperatures fell to below zero across much of the area Monday morning and haven't been past the freezing mark of 32 degrees since Christmas Eve day.
As cold as it's been, this stretch of cold doesn't even rank in the top 10 coldest stretches we've had in Pittsburgh's recorded weather history.
The winter of 1976-77 is know as the coldest winter in Pittsburgh history with temperatures averaging nearly 10 degrees below normal for the entire winter.
That is also the winter we had 33 straight days without the temperature eclipsing freezing from Dec. 26 to Jan. 27.
Temperatures should get above freezing for a day or two early next week ending our string at sub-freezing days at nearly 14.
