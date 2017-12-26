Brutal cold sticks around through the week

PITTSBURGH - Bitter cold wind chills will be with us the next several days.
If you have any gift returns to make today, make sure you are properly dressed. Wind chills will be in the single digits much of the day, with even colder wind chills on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
High temperatures will only make it into the lower 20s Tuesday. A few flurries are possible late this afternoon and this evening.
Temperatures will drop into the single digits Tuesday night with wind chills below zero much of night and into the day Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday will struggle into the mid teens.
