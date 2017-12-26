  • Brutal cold sticks around through the week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Bitter cold wind chills will be with us the next several days.

    Watch Channel 11 News starting at 12 p.m. for wind chills.

    Related Headlines

    If you have any gift returns to make today, make sure you are properly dressed. Wind chills will be in the single digits much of the day, with even colder wind chills on the way for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP

    High temperatures will only make it into the lower 20s Tuesday. A few flurries are possible late this afternoon and this evening.

    Temperatures will drop into the single digits Tuesday night with wind chills below zero much of night and into the day Wednesday.  High temperatures Wednesday will struggle into the mid teens.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories