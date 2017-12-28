The Pittsburgh area will be looking at another cold night. Lows will fall to near zero with subzero wind chills expected.
PHOTOS: Tracking bitter wind chills through Thursday morning
Related Headlines
STORY: Erie smashes snowfall record with flakes still falling
A wind chill advisory is in effect for Garrett and eastern Preston County until 7 a.m. Thursday, with readings expected to be less than 10 degrees below zero. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
On Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m., we're tracking when we'll see another round of snow.
On Thursday, temperatures will moderate a bit, with highs pushing into the 20s. Winds will relax a bit, which should help wind chills get out of the single digits.
Despite moderating temperatures for the end of the week, daytime highs will still remain well below average.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 WEATHER APP
Severe Weather Team 11 is also tracking the return of snow later this week. We'll continue to fine-tune the forecast throughout the next 24 hours.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}