  • Coldest air of the season expected Thursday

    By: Stephen Cropper

    Updated:

    The coldest air of the season arrives late Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. 

    Cold air and the wind will combine to create dangerously low wind chills.

     By Friday morning dangerous wind chill values as low as minus 20 degrees will be possibly cold enough for frost bite and hypothermia to develop if precautions are not taken. 

    A few snow showers will develop at times, accumulating less than 1 inch in Pittsburgh and up to 2-4 inches in the ridges.

    The city of Pittsburgh issued a level one snow alert.

    However, even a light coating of snow could create icy spots with temperatures this cold.  

    Make sure kids are dressed in layers with hats and gloves; check on elderly neighbors and don't leave pets outside. 

    A Wind Chill Watch will go into effect Thursday at 7p.m. for Fayette and Westmoreland counties and will last until noon on Saturday.

