PITTSBURGH - A couple rounds of “broom snow” are on the way over the next few days.
Broom snow is very dry, fluffy snow you can get rid of with a broom instead of a shovel.
The arctic cold air we're experiencing will mean less moisture for the snow -- which in turn means it's a fluffier snow.
While fluffy snow can be easily whisked away with a broom, it can also accumulate faster.
Dry snow is very light and airy. That allows the snow to sit on top of itself easier, with very little compression.
Snow that falls when the temperature is closer to 32 degrees has more moisture to it. It's a heavier snow and compresses on itself. That makes it look like less has fallen since the snow-to-water ratio is less.
We'll see a couple of rounds of very dry, fluffy snow heading into the weekend. Many areas will have a fresh coating of white by Saturday evening.
