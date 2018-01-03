  • Fifth straight morning of sub-zero wind chills; coldest air yet to come

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Wind chills started below zero for the fifth straight day Wednesday as a wind chill advisory remains in effect through noon.

    Temperatures will push into the 20s Wednesday, but it will be short-lived as the coldest blast so far this winter arrives Thursday night and Friday.

    The colder air will come with some snow showers Thursday and Thursday evening. Most areas will see under an inch of snow, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the ridges.

    Wind chills behind this next front will drop to as cold as 20 degrees below zero by Friday morning, when the next round of widespread wind chill advisories is expected.

    A wind chill advisory could be issued by the National Weather Service for late Thursday through Saturday.

