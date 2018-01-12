Persistent rain is leading to flooding issues throughout the area Friday morning.
A Flood Warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. for much of western Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Armstrong and portions of Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties.
Related Headlines
We’re tracking the rain and the flooding it is causing on Channel 11 Morning News.
Rain started coming down Thursday evening, and by 3 a.m. Friday more than 1 inch had fallen. That rain will be followed with dropping temperatures that will cause it to change to freezing rain and sleet Friday evening before changing over to snow.
WINTER STORM: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend
Numerous roads have been flooded, and some homes are also experiencing flooding issues.
On Becks Run Road in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, cars needed to be pulled from floodwater that has shut down the road.
In Ross Township, homes along Rochester Road -- a portion of which is closed -- are being pumped out.
We’re hearing lots of reports of flooding. Homes on Rochester Rd in Ross Twp need to be pumped out. The road is being closed between Sixth Ave and the Shop n Save @WPXI pic.twitter.com/jd7ChTKL4j— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) January 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}