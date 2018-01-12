0

UPDATE (6:25 a.m.): Water rescues are underway in several areas because of flooding plaguing the region.

Rescues are being carried out in Washington Township, Butler County, on Old Brick Road, near Peaceful Valley Road, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

Crews are also calling for boats in the Sewickley area, dispatchers said.

Persistent rain is leading to flooding issues throughout the area Friday morning.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. for much of western Pennsylvania, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Armstrong and portions of Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties.

Rain started coming down Thursday evening, and by 3 a.m. Friday more than 1 inch had fallen in parts of the area. Another half inch to an inch of rain is possible during the day.

That rain will be followed by dropping temperatures that will cause it to change to freezing rain and sleet Friday evening before changing over to snow.

WINTER STORM: Ice, snow threatening area to start weekend

Numerous roads have been flooded and closed, and some homes are also experiencing flooding issues Friday morning.

In Ross Township, homes along Rochester Road -- a portion of which needed to be closed -- are being pumped out.

Oakdale is also experiencing significant flooding.

Snow melt over the last few days, along with copious amounts of rain, will lead to potential flooding issues into Saturday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area until Saturday afternoon.

