  • Freezing rain, snow falling across region; school districts delaying classes

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some sleet has overspread the area, leading to a slippery morning commute.

    Any wintry mix should transition over to mostly snow by 8 a.m., with a general 1 to 3 inches of snow likely by early afternoon.

    A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.

    Many untreated roads will become snow covered and slick by mid-morning, with the steadiest snow sticking around until noon.

    Snow will taper off to scattered flurries and patchy drizzle during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.

    With our recent cold snap, many roads will be very cold and icy conditions are likely if left untreated. Please exercise extreme caution on anything looking icy.

