A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some sleet has overspread the area, leading to a slippery morning commute.
Related Headlines
Any wintry mix should transition over to mostly snow by 8 a.m., with a general 1 to 3 inches of snow likely by early afternoon.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 7 p.m.
Many untreated roads will become snow covered and slick by mid-morning, with the steadiest snow sticking around until noon.
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Icy conditions causing accidents across area
- PHOTOS: Icy roads lead to multiple accident, backups
Snow will taper off to scattered flurries and patchy drizzle during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
With our recent cold snap, many roads will be very cold and icy conditions are likely if left untreated. Please exercise extreme caution on anything looking icy.
TRENDING NOW:
- Postal carriers say aggressive turkeys stopping mail service
- VIDEO: RAW VIDEO: Car burns after crash on Route 65
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}