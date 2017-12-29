0

The arctic blast of air continues to pour into the Pittsburgh area. Winds have relaxed a bit, which has allowed the wind chills to improve, but don’t expect that to last.

Light snow showers will break out after midnight, but they should remain fairly scattered. Severe Weather Team 11 is expecting no more than a coating in places where it does snow.

Despite a slight increase in temperature Friday, it won’t remain quiet. Snow showers are possible east of Pittsburgh during the day with more widespread snow breaking out again overnight.

The second system has more punch than the first, so expect more accumulation between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The heaviest snow, right now, looks to be south of Route 422.

Level 1 Snow Alert in city of Pittsburgh

The city of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works has issued a Level 1 Snow Alert.

Approximately 50 vehicles will be out on the roads starting at 10 p.m. Thursday. They'll be using rock salt treated with calcium chloride in order to make the sale more effective in low temperatures.

City residents can use Snow Plow Tracker to find out there plow trucks are located.

If a street is not treated within the 24-hour timeframe for the Level 1 Snow Alert, residents are asked to contact the city's 311 Response Center.

Three city of Pittsburgh warming centers

The city of Pittsburgh is offering people several places to go to keep warm during the current bitter cold temperatures.

According to a news release by city officials, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers are being used as warming centers, with extended hours Thursday and Friday evenings.

