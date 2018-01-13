  • Ice, snow create dangerous conditions across area

    Several inches of snow and ice have blanketed the region.

    Most locations have seen around 4-6 inches of snow. 

    Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills near zero on Saturday.  

    A Flood Warning continues through late Saturday or until the warning is canceled for the Ohio River in Pittsburgh. As of 7 a.m., the river was at 24.8 feet. Flood stage is at 25 feet. 

    Walking and shoveling snow will be difficult on the icy surfaces-allow extra time, walk slowly and avoid boots or shoes with smooth soles and heels, such as plastic and leather soles. Instead, wear shoes or boots that provide traction on snow and ice; boots made of non-slip rubber or neoprene with grooved soles are best.

    With temperatures falling into the teens, assume wet, dark areas on pavement are slippery and icy. When walking on steps, use handrails. 

