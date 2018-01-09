  • Icy roads could develop for Tuesday morning commute

    By: Stephen Cropper

    Icy roads could develop early Tuesday as temperatures fall below freezing.

    Melting snow and runoff may refreeze as lows dip into the upper 20s during the morning commute. 

    Watch for Black Ice. Road surfaces are still very cold, and even treated roadways could be slick. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses generally freeze before other roads.

    Milder temperatures through the afternoon will melt any ice that forms as a January Thaw gets underway.

    By Thursday-high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s.

