    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    Patchy black ice will be a problem for the morning commute Tuesday with temperatures just below freezing.

    Melting snow and runoff may refreeze in spots, as well on untreated surfaces. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses generally freeze before other roads. 

    We're tracking which neighborhoods are most likely to see slick spots for the morning commute, on Channel 11 Morning News. 

    Milder temperatures through the afternoon will melt any ice that forms as a January thaw gets underway.

    By Thursday, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. 

